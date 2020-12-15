Who’s hiring? 59 job opportunities at places like Clean Ocean Access, Safe Harbor Marina, and Norman Bird Sanctuary

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-

Time to find your dream gig, job, or career? Here are 59 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
  2. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  3. Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
  4. Aldi – Seasonal Stocker
  5. American Heart Association – Development Consultant
  6. Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional I
  7. BAE Systems – Engineering Technician
  8. BedJet – $18/hr Operations Associate – Returns Processing Center (New…
  9. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Custodial Team Member Job
  10. Business World – Tech Sales Associate
  11. Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician
  12. Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – ACCOUNT MANAGER – COMMERCIAL INSURANCE
  13. Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef
  14. Chili’s – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  15. Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator – plastic film recycling, Program Coordinator – Healthy Soils Healthy Seas
  16. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  17. CW Resources – Meat Room Custodian – Newport Commissary
  18. East Bay Community Action Program – Kitchen Aide, Head Start (EBCAP0772)
  19. Embrace Home Loans – Lock Desk Specialist
  20. GNC – Retail Store Manager
  21. Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Scheduler
  22. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  23. J.L. Electric – Seeking Journeyman Electrician and Electrical Apprentice
  24. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
  25. Keller Williams Realty – Real Estate Agent
  26. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Inventory Planner
  27. Lifespan – Patient Access Representative, NEWPORT HOSPITAL JOBS WITH SIGN ON BONUS OPPORTUNITY 
  28. Middletown Public Schools – 6-Hour Teacher Assistant REPOST – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  29. Mikel Inc – FACILITY SECURITY OFFICER
  30. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Housekeeper
  31. Netsimco – Remediation Desktop Server Technician
  32. Newport Chalet Navy Hotel – Lead Front Desk Agent
  33. Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Service Advisor
  34. Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry – ROCKSTAR Dental Front Desk Scheduling Coordinator
  35. Newport Mental Health – COVID-19 Screener
  36. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  37. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Properties Technician
  38. NTT Data Federal Services – Systems Safety Technical Writer
  39. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  40. Precise Systems – Engineering Technician – Crane Operator
  41. Ranahan Business consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  42. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
  43. Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Painter
  44. Salve Regina University – Associate Vice President and Dean of Students – Salve Regina…
  45. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  46. Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder/Security Officer
  47. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  48. Subway (Portsmouth) – Sandwich Artist (apply within)
  49. The Bohlin – Sales & Event Manager – Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin
  50. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  51. The Wayfinder – Night Auditor
  52. United States Naval Academy – NAPS Tutor (English- Intermittent)
  53. Updegrove Law – Legal Secretary
  54. US Department Of The Navy – CYP Program Assistant (Multilevel)
  55. Wyndham Destinations – Brand Ambassador for Virtual Sales
  56. Unknown – Legal Secretary 
  57. Unknown – Bookkeeper / General Office
  58. Unknown – Plumber
  59. Unknown – HVAC Technician 

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What's Up Newp supporter

