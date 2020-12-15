Who’s hiring? 59 job opportunities at places like Clean Ocean Access, Safe Harbor Marina, and Norman Bird Sanctuary

Time to find your dream gig, job, or career? Here are 59 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.
- 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
- Aldi – Seasonal Stocker
- American Heart Association – Development Consultant
- Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional I
- BAE Systems – Engineering Technician
- BedJet – $18/hr Operations Associate – Returns Processing Center (New…
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Custodial Team Member Job
- Business World – Tech Sales Associate
- Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – ACCOUNT MANAGER – COMMERCIAL INSURANCE
- Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef
- Chili’s – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator – plastic film recycling, Program Coordinator – Healthy Soils Healthy Seas
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- CW Resources – Meat Room Custodian – Newport Commissary
- East Bay Community Action Program – Kitchen Aide, Head Start (EBCAP0772)
- Embrace Home Loans – Lock Desk Specialist
- GNC – Retail Store Manager
- Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Scheduler
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- J.L. Electric – Seeking Journeyman Electrician and Electrical Apprentice
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
- Keller Williams Realty – Real Estate Agent
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Inventory Planner
- Lifespan – Patient Access Representative, NEWPORT HOSPITAL JOBS WITH SIGN ON BONUS OPPORTUNITY
- Middletown Public Schools – 6-Hour Teacher Assistant REPOST – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mikel Inc – FACILITY SECURITY OFFICER
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Housekeeper
- Netsimco – Remediation Desktop Server Technician
- Newport Chalet Navy Hotel – Lead Front Desk Agent
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Service Advisor
- Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry – ROCKSTAR Dental Front Desk Scheduling Coordinator
- Newport Mental Health – COVID-19 Screener
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Properties Technician
- NTT Data Federal Services – Systems Safety Technical Writer
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Precise Systems – Engineering Technician – Crane Operator
- Ranahan Business consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
- Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Painter
- Salve Regina University – Associate Vice President and Dean of Students – Salve Regina…
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder/Security Officer
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Subway (Portsmouth) – Sandwich Artist (apply within)
- The Bohlin – Sales & Event Manager – Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Wayfinder – Night Auditor
- United States Naval Academy – NAPS Tutor (English- Intermittent)
- Updegrove Law – Legal Secretary
- US Department Of The Navy – CYP Program Assistant (Multilevel)
- Wyndham Destinations – Brand Ambassador for Virtual Sales
- Unknown – Legal Secretary
- Unknown – Bookkeeper / General Office
- Unknown – Plumber
- Unknown – HVAC Technician
