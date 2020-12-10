WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with non-fiction writer Paul Caranci

Four of Paul’s books were recognized with awards. The Hanging & Redemption of John Gordon: The True Story of Rhode Island's Last Execution (The History Press, 2013) was voted on of the top five non-fiction books of 2013 by the Providence Journal.

Paul F. Caranci, the author of 12 books, some chronicling Rhode Island’s most notorious episodes of political corruption, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast in its authors’ series at 3:30 p.m. today (Thursday).

In 2015, Paul was awarded the Margaret Chase Smith American Democracy Award for Political Courage, the highest honor awarded by the National Association of Secretaries of State, for his undercover role in exposing political corruption in his hometown of North Providence. His undercover work with the FBI, in breaking up what a federal judge called a criminal empire, is the subject of Paul’s seventh book, Wired: A Shocking True Story of Political Corruption and the FBI Informant Who Risked Everything to Expose It.

Caranci is no stranger to Rhode Island politics, serving for eight years as Rhode Island Deputy Secretary of State and nearly 17 years as a North Providence City Councilman.

He has a BA in political science from Providence College and is co-founder with his wife Margie of The Municipal Heritage Group in 2009. He is an incorporating member of the Association of Rhode Island Authors (ARIA) and a member of the board of the Rhode Island Publication Society.

He has also served on the board of the Heritage Harbor Museum, and the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. He is past chairman of the Diabetes Foundation of Rhode Island, where he served on the board for more than 15 years.

Four of Paul’s books were recognized with awards. The Hanging & Redemption of John Gordon: The True Story of Rhode Island’s Last Execution (The History Press, 2013) was voted on of the top five non-fiction books of 2013 by the Providence Journal. Scoundrels: Defining Corruption Through Tales of Political Intrigue in Rhode Island (Stillwater River Publications, 2016) was the winner of the 2016 Dorry Award as the non-fiction book of the year. The Promise of Fatima: One Hundred Years of History, Mystery and Faith (Stillwater River Publications, 2017), and I Am The Immaculate Conception: The Story of Bernadette of Lourdes (Stillwater River Publications, 2018), were named finalists in the International Book Awards in 2018 and 2019, respectively.



