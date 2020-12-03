What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Dec. 4 – 6

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, Friday, December 4 – Sunday, December 6.
This story will be updated as more events, meetings, and information is received. Check back often for updates.
Friday, December 4
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 11 am – JAC Members’ Show 2020 at Jamestown Arts Center
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Holiday Bright Night at Tiverton Four Corners Historic District
- 4 pm – Annual re-Tree Opening Night in Tiverton Four Corners!
- 4 pm & 4:30 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours by the Newport Historical Society
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 2:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 1:30 pm – Meet The Author: Dr. Barbara Roberts
Saturday, December 5
- Bowen’s Wharf to host 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting virtually on December 5
- Rogers High School Athletic Boosters Association will host annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale Fundraiser this weekend
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 8 am – Travel & Virtual Run Around the World 2020
- 8 am to 6 pm – Rogers Vikings Boosters Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale at IYRS
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 11 am – KOC Grab and Go Sausage & Peepers Sandwich at Knights Of Columbus
- 1 pm – Holiday Studio: Oh Christmas Tree! (8-12 yrs.) at Island Art Spot
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm & 4:30 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours by the Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm – 50th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Town Council
Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, December 6
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 8 am to 4 pm – Rogers Vikings Boosters Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale at IYRS
- 10 am to 2 pm – Brix Brunch Series at Newport Vineyards
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – MoNo Guitar Duo Online Concert
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What's Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
