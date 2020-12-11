What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Dec. 11 – 13

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-
The outdoor patio at Fifth Element

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, December 11 – 13, 2020.

Friday, December 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, December 12

FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, December 13

Portsmouth Middle School to host drive-thru Winter Wonderland on December 13

Common Fence Music to present Samoa Wilson in a virtual concert on December 13

“Small Moves, Big Picture” Motion State Arts coming to WaterFire Arts Center Outdoors Dec. 13

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

