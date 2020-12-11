What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Dec. 11 – 13

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, December 11 – 13, 2020.
Friday, December 11
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: John Monllos & Joanne Rodino
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, December 12
FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am – Pop Tart Gingerbread House at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: Christmas Finger Puppet at Created Purpose
- 5 pm – BUNNI 2020 at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Burger & Cocktails
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Ice Skate at Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Slackwater String Band
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, December 13
Portsmouth Middle School to host drive-thru Winter Wonderland on December 13
Common Fence Music to present Samoa Wilson in a virtual concert on December 13
“Small Moves, Big Picture” Motion State Arts coming to WaterFire Arts Center Outdoors Dec. 13
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Christopher Carbone (Children’s Show)
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Steve Rodrigues, Joe Potenza & Friends
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.