What’s Up this week in Newport County: Dec. 7 – 13

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, December 7 – 13, 2020.

Monday, December 7

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jim Porcella

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Jimmy Winters

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with musicians Mike Renzi and Jim Porcella

Tuesday, December 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Wednesday, December 9

Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on December 9

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, December 10

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Workshop

Friday, December 11

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: John Monllos & Joanne Rodino

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, December 12

FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, December 13

Portsmouth Middle School to host drive-thru Winter Wonderland on December 13

Common Fence Music to present Samoa Wilson in a virtual concert on December 13

“Small Moves, Big Picture” Motion State Arts coming to WaterFire Arts Center Outdoors Dec. 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)