What’s Up this week in Newport County: Dec. 7 – 13

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, December 7 – 13, 2020.

Monday, December 7

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jim Porcella

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with musicians Mike Renzi and Jim Porcella

Tuesday, December 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Wednesday, December 9

Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on December 9

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, December 10

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Workshop

Friday, December 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, December 12

FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, December 13

Portsmouth Middle School to host drive-thru Winter Wonderland on December 13

Common Fence Music to present Samoa Wilson in a virtual concert on December 13

“Small Moves, Big Picture” Motion State Arts coming to WaterFire Arts Center Outdoors Dec. 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

