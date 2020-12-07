What’s Up this week in Newport County: Dec. 7 – 13

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, December 7 – 13, 2020.
Monday, December 7
LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jim Porcella
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Jimmy Winters
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with musicians Mike Renzi and Jim Porcella
Tuesday, December 8
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6:30 pm – The Land to Sea Speaker Series: Aquidneck Land Trust
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Ed Ledwith
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6:30 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Wednesday, December 9
Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on December 9
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am – Talks with Terri #34 with John Marion of Common Cause RI
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm – Glitter Tumbler Class at Created Purpose
- 6:30 pm – Virtual Cookbook Club
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Island Rockers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 11 am – Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Little Compton Harbor Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, December 10
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! with Flat Waves
- 4 pm – Children’s Mixed Media at Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Michelle Siegal
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Workshop
Friday, December 11
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: John Monllos & Joanne Rodino
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, December 12
FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am – Pop Tart Gingerbread House at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: Christmas Finger Puppet at Created Purpose
- 5 pm – BUNNI 2020 at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Burger & Cocktails
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Ice Skate at Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Slackwater String Band
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, December 13
Portsmouth Middle School to host drive-thru Winter Wonderland on December 13
Common Fence Music to present Samoa Wilson in a virtual concert on December 13
“Small Moves, Big Picture” Motion State Arts coming to WaterFire Arts Center Outdoors Dec. 13
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Christopher Carbone (Children’s Show)
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Steve Rodrigues, Joe Potenza & Friends
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
