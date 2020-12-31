What’s Up Newp more than doubled our readership in 2020 – more than 1,126,470 users visiting our site, racking up more than 3.05 million page views. Our busiest year ever. We published more than 3,612 stories in 2020 – 52% more than in 2019. Many of these stories we broke. Many more of these stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Every story we do is important to us, but here’s a look at what caught the most attention in 2020.

FIVE

Our readers love for movies and opportunities continues in 2020. Many of you were excited to read about a new movie opportunity coming in 2021.

New HBO series, ‘The Gilded Age’, will film in Newport in early 2021; extras needed

FOUR

By the time summer and beach season came around earlier this year, many were excited to read about the reopening of Second Beach (and all Rhode Island state beaches).

Parking lot at Second Beach reopens on June 6th

Middletown launches a live traffic cam for Second Beach

All Rhode Island state beaches will open on June 1st

THREE

HGTV revealing that the HGTV Dream Home 2021 was in Portsmouth was welcome, fun news in 2020. Our three stories about the HGTV Dream Home have racked up more than 50,000 pageviews. The prize package, valued at over $2.8 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished Portsmouth residence, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.

Entry period opens for chance to win HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2021 in Portsmouth

HGTV’s 2021 Dream Home located in Portsmouth

HGTV unveils 2021 Dream Home, a 3,300 sq. ft home in Portsmouth

TWO

When What’s Up Newp broke the news in March that the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade had been cancelled, due to COVID-19, many were in support of the decision, and many were upset.

Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus disease concerns

ONE

When it came to our most-read stories of the year, those all had to do with our coverage of COVID-19 and information our readers wanted and needed.

Newport County restaurants offering take-out, delivery, outdoor dining (Updating)

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data

LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates