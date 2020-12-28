Julien Ayotte, the author of 7 books, six mystery thrillers, and one historical fiction, joins WhatsUpNewp for a live video interview in our authors’ series at 11:30 am on Thursday, December 31.

Jon Land, a prominent mystery thriller writer in Rhode Island, and a USA Today best-selling author, has cited Julien’s writing as being comparable to Harlan Coben and David Baldacci on the thriller scale.

He has a BS and an MBA from the University of Rhode Island, a Harvard Graduate School Management Development Program, and a PhD from Columbia Pacific University. He was an assistant corporate controller and assistant corporate treasurer at Textron Inc. for 11 years, and an executive director of two large law firms, Partridge, Snow, and Hahn in Providence, and Mirick O’Connell in Worcester, for 14 years. He has served as a member and past president of the Providence Chapter of the Financial Executives Institute, and was a co-founder of the Central Massachusetts Financial Executives Organization in Worcester. He also was a member of the Association of Legal Administrators and the Treasurer of two non-profits, Family Resources Community Action and Community Care Alliance, for 16 years. He currently is a trustee of St. Joseph’s Church in Woonsocket, and serves as the chair of its Parish Finance Council as well as being an Extra Ordinary Minister.

Flower of Heaven (Create Space, 2012) was a finalist in the 2013 New York Book Festival, the Indie Book of the Day on March 19, 2013, the 2014 New England Book Festival, and the 2014 Eric Hoffer Book Awards. The sequel, Dangerous Bloodlines (Create Space, 2014),received Honorable Mention in the 2014 New England Book Festival, the 2015 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and was the Indie Book of the Day on March 15, 2015. A Life Before (Create Space, 2016) was cited as a must-read by U.S. Review of Books and by Book Life Prize, Publishers Weekly, and was cited by Bill Reynolds of the Providence Journal as a book well-worth your time. Disappearance (Create Space, 2018) was not only the 2018 Dorry Award winner for best fiction of the year, it also was a finalist in the 2019 American Fiction Awards. Code Name Lily (KDP Publishing, 2019), the historical fiction about a 22-year-old Belgian nurse who was a key member of an escape network during WWII, was a finalist in the 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

During the pandemic of 2020, Julien released two new novels, Diamond and Pearls and The Treasure, both of which have received numerous 5-star ratings on Amazon.

What is remarkable is that Julien’s novels are all very successful, and he is 79 years old, releasing his first book at age 71. He promised his readers 10 books in 10 years, and is currently on track to get it done.

Watch the interview live below as it happens, or anytime afterward.