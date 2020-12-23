Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Stowe this Christmas weekend.
Thursday, December 24
Things To Do
Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale
11 am – von Trapp Family History Tour
4 pm – Gum Drop Christmas Tree Craft at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa
5 pm – Christmas Eve Services at Stowe Community Church
Friday, December 25
Things To Do
Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale
4 pm – Reindeer Mask Decorating at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa
Saturday, December 26
Things To Do
Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale
11 am – von Trapp Family History Tour
1 pm – Maple Sugar Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
5 pm – Dog Sledding at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa
5 pm- Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa
Sunday, December 27
Things To Do
Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale
9 am – Meet the Cows at Trapp Family Lodge
11 am – Essential Pilates Reformer at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa
4 pm – Cookie Decorating! at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa
4 pm – Camp Fire on Atrium Lawn at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa