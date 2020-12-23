Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Stowe this Christmas weekend.

Thursday, December 24

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

11 am – von Trapp Family History Tour

4 pm – Gum Drop Christmas Tree Craft at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

5 pm – Christmas Eve Services at Stowe Community Church

Friday, December 25

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

4 pm – Reindeer Mask Decorating at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Saturday, December 26

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

11 am – von Trapp Family History Tour

1 pm – Maple Sugar Tour at Trapp Family Lodge

5 pm – Dog Sledding at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

5 pm- Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Sunday, December 27

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

9 am – Meet the Cows at Trapp Family Lodge

11 am – Essential Pilates Reformer at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

4 pm – Cookie Decorating! at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa

4 pm – Camp Fire on Atrium Lawn at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa