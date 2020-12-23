Head for the Trapp Family Lodge sugarhouse on Saturday as they renew the centuries-old tradition of making pure Vermont maple syrup. (Photo courtesy of Trapp Family Lodge)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Stowe this Christmas weekend.

Thursday, December 24

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

11 am – von Trapp Family History Tour

4 pm – Gum Drop Christmas Tree Craft at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

5 pm – Christmas Eve Services at Stowe Community Church

Friday, December 25

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

4 pm – Reindeer Mask Decorating at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Saturday, December 26

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

11 am – von Trapp Family History Tour

1 pm – Maple Sugar Tour at Trapp Family Lodge

5 pm – Dog Sledding at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

5 pm- Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Sunday, December 27

Things To Do

Members’ Art Show & Festival of Trees and Light Sale

9 am – Meet the Cows at Trapp Family Lodge

11 am – Essential Pilates Reformer at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

4 pm – Cookie Decorating! at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa

4 pm – Camp Fire on Atrium Lawn at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR