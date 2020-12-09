What’s Up In Newport County Today: Wednesday, December 9

What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

> What’s Up Newp reached out to the area’s legislators and asked their perspective on 2020 and their vision for 2021. Today, Representative Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) gives us her legislative outlook.



> Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard has been designated as a Foreign Trade Zone. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard’s FTZ is the only one of its kind in the United States outside of Florida, according to Safe Harbor Marinas.



> A group of friends has come together to provide Aquidneck Island with some much welcomed comedic relief. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with more – ‘Alive on Central’ is the laugh that we needed



> Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? There are 70+ job opportunities currently available in Newport.



> Supported by a fellowship from the Preservation Society of Newport County, RIC Associate Professor of Communication Brian Knoth researched the role of music and dance in Newport during an era known as Newport’s “hotel period” and published the results of his research in the “Journal of the Newport Historical Society.”



> Chiquita Baylor, director of the Office of Student Engagement at Salve Regina University, has been awarded the state Mid Level Professional Award for the Doris Michiko Ching Excellence in Student Affairs Award, which is given each year by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.



> We continue our authors’ series with a 1 p.m. live video interview today with Edward J. Delaney, an award-winning author, journalist, filmmaker, playwright, and educator.



> The newly elected Newport City Council will host their first regular council meeting tonight at 6:30 pm (here’s what’s on the agenda). We’ll carry the meeting live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens.



> We continue our What’s Up In Local Music series today at 7 pm with a live video interview with Dan Blakeslee.



> Happy Birthday today to Alexa Reyes, Corey McClintock, Kathryn Farrington, Ry Smith, Michelle Carter, Sheila Sullivan, and Oxana Cox Belokon.



COVID-19 in Rhode Island

> RIDOH reported yesterday 982 new positive cases prior day (10,421 tests prior day, 9.4% positive prior day), 22 new fatalities, and 444 hospitalizations.

> With an average daily case rate of 122.9 per 100,000 people, Rhode Island leads the country in rate of new COVID-19 cases. According to a Financial Times analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project, Rhode Island has the highest covid case rate in the world right now.



> Governor Raimondo will host her weekly press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 on Thursday at 1 pm. We expect the Governor to address the current two-week “pause” in Rhode Island, which is set to expire at end of day Sunday.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 11 mph.

Marine

Today – W wind 6 to 10 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind around 10 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 51°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm

High tide at 2:18 and 2:39 pm | Low tide at 8:14 am and 8:36 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – What’s Up Newp Author Series: A conversation with Edward J. Delaney

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

7 pm – What’s Up In Local Music: A conversation with Dan Blakeslee

