Wednesday, December 30

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

As this bizarre year ends, we have compiled our top lists. To help us, we asked some current legislators, current and former general officeholders, retired journalists, and individuals active in some of the state’s most connected non-profits.

Over the next few days, we will list, beginning today, the people to watch in 2021 (today), the people to watch in Newport County in 2021 (tomorrow), the top stories of 2020 (Thursday), and on New Year’s Day we will speculate on the important stories and issues to expect in 2021.Of course, we also have plenty of lists from our lifestyle team as well. Here are a few that we’ve already published (more to come);

–

Speaking of end of the year roundups, SALVEtoday is sharing the top 10 stories of the year from its news coverage.

–

At approximately 1:35 pm yesterday, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast announced on Twitter that they were suspending their search of Newport Harbor for a ‘possible person’ pending further information.

–

Anna Burnely from the Mission Group (Nomi Park, Mission, TSK, Winner Winner) is among 25 Chefs who shared their favorite moments of 2020 with Forbes.

–

During the month of December, 40 local musicians held virtual house concerts via Facebook Live and raised a record $28,695 for local homeless shelters through the efforts of Singing For Shelter.

–

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin died on Tuesday at the age of 98. In 2017, The Preservation Society of Newport County hosted an exhibition at Rosecliff titled “Pierre Cardin: 70 Years of Innovation”. The Preservation Society posted a tribute to him on Facebook on Tuesday.

–

RIDOH reported yesterday1,095 new COVID-19 positive cases, 18 new fatalities, and 423 hospitalizations.

–

–

–

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 30, 03:00 PM EST until December 31, 07:00 AM EST

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 9 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SW wind 16 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm

High tide at 7:36 am & 8:01 pm | Low tide at 12:40 am & 1:48 pm

Moon: Full Moon, 15 days, 100% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

