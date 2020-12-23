Want this story delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive What’s Up In Newport Today in your inbox every morning!

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Wednesday, December 23

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

Remember Bandwagon? WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Bandwagon founder Al Gomes this week and look back on that special day when “A Piece of Our Hearts” was recorded.

Aquidneck Community Table is hosting a Growers’ Market today at the Gateway Center. Just in time to grab all that food you need for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Here are 60+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport.

RIDOH reported yesterday 880 new positive COVID-19 cases, 8 new fatalities, and 440 hospitalizations. 6,400 Rhode Islanders have received 1 dose of the vaccine

In her final press briefing of 2020, Governor Raimondo yesterday encouraged all Rhode Islanders to get tested for COVID-19 twice before the end of the year. To schedule a free COVID-19 test, visit www.portal.ri.gov.

The Newport MFA program at Salve Regina is offering a brand new virtual experience called the Newport MFA Workshop, and writers of fiction are invited for a weekend of writing critiques, craft talks, and readings in the presence of best-selling authors on Jan. 8-10, 2021.

It looks like it’s going to be a pretty wet and windy Christmas, here’ the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 50. Windy, with a southeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Christmas Day – Showers, mainly before 5 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 57. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Congrats are in order for Steve Lucier, co-owner of Boru Noodle Bar, and Paige on their recent nuptials!

Happy Birthday today to Kendall Alison, Andy Hunter, Carolyn McClair, and Tim Lobo!

Have a great Wednesday,

~ Ryan

A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

Weather

High Wind Watch in effect from December 24, 10:00 PM EST until December 25, 04:00 PM EST

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 45 by 3am. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Marine

Storm Watch in effect from December 25, 01:00 AM EST until December 25, 07:00 PM EST

Small Craft Advisory until December 23, 07:00 AM EST

Today – NW wind 5 to 10 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the evening. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 47°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm

High tide at 2:29 am & 2:46 pm | Low tide at 8:51 am & 8:26 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8 days, 59% lighting

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf

12 pm to 4 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Gateway Center

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

