What’s Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, December 16

~ As one friend wrote on Facebook last night, “so stoked for a different reason to be locked inside my house…”.



Snow will arrive later tonight. Look for 6-10″ of snow on the ground when all is said and done tomorrow.



We’re keeping you updated on the storm here;

~ New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup, is set to compete in the first official AC75 class regattas during the Prada America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the Christmas Race

~ Time to find your dream gig, job, or career? Here are 59 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.

~ Middletown Public Schools has joined Newport and Middletown in shifting to full distance learning.

~ Newport City Council will interview six candidates tonight for the two vacancies on the Planning Board.

~ Clean Ocean Access, Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation, Save The Bay, and Groundwork Rhode Island are among twelve organizations that will have been awarded a total of $781,500 in grants from 11th Hour Racing.

~ Happy Birthday today to Susan Denice, Laura Sullivan, Joseph Farias III, John Monllos, and Anne Solano!

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

~ RIDOH reported yesterday 1,084 new positive cases (12,229 tests prior day), 15 new fatalities, 455 hospitalizations.

~ Today we expect to receive new COVID-19 data by city/town from Rhode Island Department of Health. We’ll bring you the latest on our website when we receive it.

~ Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson on Thursday at 4:30 pm.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Winter Storm Warning in effect from December 16, 07:00 PM EST until December 17, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight – Snow before 3am, then snow and sleet between 3am and 5am, then rain, snow, and sleet after 5am. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy fog between 3am and 4am. Patchy freezing fog before 9pm. Low around 31. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Thursday – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9am. Patchy fog between 7am and 3pm. Temperature falling to around 27 by 11am. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Marine

Gale Warning in effect from December 17, 12:00 AM EST until December 17, 03:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – N wind around 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – ENE wind 15 to 18 kt increasing to 21 to 24 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 kt. Snow before 3am, then snow and sleet between 3am and 5am, then rain, snow, and sleet after 5am. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy fog between 9pm and 2am, then Patchy fog between 3am and 4am. Patchy freezing fog before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday – N wind 22 to 25 kt becoming N 18 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 kt. Rain and snow before noon, then a chance of snow. Patchy fog between 7am and 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night – N wind 11 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 50°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm

High tide at 8:45 am and 9:09 pm | Low tide at 1:36 am & 2:48 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 2% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

