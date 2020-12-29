What’s Up In Newport County Today

Tuesday, December 29

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a “possible person” in the waters of Newport Harbor on Monday evening. U.S. Coast Guard Northeast posted on Twitter Monday evening just after 7:30 pm that rescue crews from Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force were out searching. If we find out more, we’ll keep this story updated.



Steve Iwanski, the founder of Charter Books, joins us to share his favorite books of 2020 and gives us a preview of what’s coming in 2021.

The sweepstakes has opened to win the HGTV Home in Portsmouth. The prize package, valued at over $2.8 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished residence, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, will join What’s Up Newp for a live video virtual conversation at 1 pm today to offer his look back on 2020 and look ahead to 2021.



A dolphin was discovered washed up along a beach on Ocean Drive in Newport on Sunday. WJAR with the story.



ecoRI News reports on how Bike Newport is working to make cycling an easy ride for black women.



The U.S. Navy and federal environmental agencies have agreed to the cleanup and environmental remediation of the former Carr Point shooting range in Portsmouth. Military.com with the AP story here.



Happy Birthday today to Britt Bouchard, Richard Silvia, Dave Rogers, Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Justin Price, and Barry Saperia!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



RIDOH reported yesterday 661 new COVID-19 positive cases (total now 85,602), 4 new fatalities (total now 1,742), and 412 hospitalizations.



Governor Raimondo’s next COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at 1 pm.



RIDOH provided their weekly update to their list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island. 44 states and Puerto Rico are now on the list.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Small Craft Advisory until December 29, 07:00 PM EST

Today – NW wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F.

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm

High tide at 6:58 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 1:08 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 14 days, 99% lighting

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

6 pm – Coastal Resources Management Council

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island

Photo by annm816 “Elephant Rock on a cold winter day”.