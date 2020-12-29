What’s Up In Newport County Today
Tuesday, December 29
By Ryan M. Belmore
Good Morning,
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a “possible person” in the waters of Newport Harbor on Monday evening. U.S. Coast Guard Northeast posted on Twitter Monday evening just after 7:30 pm that rescue crews from Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force were out searching. If we find out more, we’ll keep this story updated.
Steve Iwanski, the founder of Charter Books, joins us to share his favorite books of 2020 and gives us a preview of what’s coming in 2021.
The sweepstakes has opened to win the HGTV Home in Portsmouth. The prize package, valued at over $2.8 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished residence, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.
John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, will join What’s Up Newp for a live video virtual conversation at 1 pm today to offer his look back on 2020 and look ahead to 2021.
A dolphin was discovered washed up along a beach on Ocean Drive in Newport on Sunday. WJAR with the story.
ecoRI News reports on how Bike Newport is working to make cycling an easy ride for black women.
The U.S. Navy and federal environmental agencies have agreed to the cleanup and environmental remediation of the former Carr Point shooting range in Portsmouth. Military.com with the AP story here.
Happy Birthday today to Britt Bouchard, Richard Silvia, Dave Rogers, Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Justin Price, and Barry Saperia!
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
RIDOH reported yesterday 661 new COVID-19 positive cases (total now 85,602), 4 new fatalities (total now 1,742), and 412 hospitalizations.
Governor Raimondo’s next COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at 1 pm.
RIDOH provided their weekly update to their list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island. 44 states and Puerto Rico are now on the list.
A look at what’s happening In Newport County today
Weather
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today – Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
- Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Marine
- Small Craft Advisory until December 29, 07:00 PM EST
- Today – NW wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – WNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F.
Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm
- High tide at 6:58 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 1:08 pm
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 14 days, 99% lighting
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4:15 pm – Full Moon Ride with Bike Newport
- 6:30 pm – Teen Fiction Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island
We’ll See You Out There
Photo by annm816 “Elephant Rock on a cold winter day”.
