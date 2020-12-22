Want this story delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive What’s Up In Newport Today in your inbox every morning!

The Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach has been canceled. To keep people from participating and gathering on their own, the City of Newport announced yesterday that Easton’s Beach will be closed on New Year’s Day.

It was 40 years ago today that Sunny von Bulow was found comatose at Clarendon Court.

Aquidneck Island is getting an early holiday present as Rejects Beer Co. is scheduled to open in a limited capacity later today.



Aquidneck Community Table is hosting a special holiday growers’ market on Wednesday at the Gateway Center.

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County? Here’s a look at the 24 properties that changed hands last week.



Overall giving to Salve Regina University was up during the last fiscal year, with $5.4 million pledged compared to $4.1 million during the previous year.



Governor Raimondo has signed a pared-down state budget for the 2021 fiscal year that restores funding to cities and towns, uses federal coronavirus relief funds to aid struggling Rhode Islanders, and does not raise taxes or fees.



401 Tech Bridge in Portsmouth has announced the winners of the first Materials Innovation Challenge.COVID-19 in Rhode Island

RIDOH419 new positive cases, 17 new fatalities yesterday. COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

RIDOH provided their weekly update to this list, List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island. 46 states and Puerto Rico now have travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.



We’ll hear from the Governor today at 1 pm when she hosts her weekly COVID-19 press briefing. Watch it live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens, or anytime afterward.

Happening In Newport County Today

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 22, 06:00 PM EST until December 23, 07:00 AM EST

Today – WNW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WNW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 47°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm

High tide at 1:36 am & 1:54 pm | Low tide at 7:32 am & 7:36 pm

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7 days, 50% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing

