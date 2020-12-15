What’s Up In Newport County Today

Tuesday, December 15

Good Morning,

~ A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our area Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. Expect heavy snow, with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12″ possible.



~ A temporary memorial has been set up in Perrotti Park to honor long-time Harbor Master Tim Mills.



~ Santa is back visiting Newport neighborhoods tonight, look for him in the area of Fort Adams and the 5th Ward. On Thursday, he will wrap up his tour with a visit to North End Commercial, The Point, Historic Hill, Memorial Boulevard, and Bellevue Avenue Estates. Full schedule here.



~ Super Shawny, the 10-year-old from Tiverton who was bravely battling an inoperable brain tumor, has passed away.



~ Newport Police yesterday identified the 19-year old victim involved in this past weekends fatal single-car crash



~ Gerry Goldstein is back with his latest column – Gerry Goldstein: An ‘old’ friend takes new stab at writing Santa



~ Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County? Tyler Bernadyn has a full round-up of what sold last week here – What Sold: 24 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 6 – 12)

~ Yesterday, Rhode Island’s Electoral College convened to cast their votes for president and vice president. The state’s four Presidential Electors for 2020 are Elizabeth Jane Beretta-Perik, James A. Diossa, Sabina Matos, and Joseph Robert Paolino, Jr. All four electors cast their votes for Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris.



~ Sen. DiPalma’s commission to study and evaluate the state’s electric and natural gas distribution and transmission infrastructure meets on Monday



~ ecoRI news reports National Grid Pressed About Portsmouth LNG Facility



~ Performers from Salve Regina’s Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance will holding a Christmas Virtual Chorus Concert via Zoom.

~ Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.



~ Happy Birthday today to John Dyer, Jay Sweet, Adrienne Haylor, and Ally Bierce!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ 45 states and Puerto Rico now have travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.



~ RIDOH reported yesterday 552 new positive cases prior day, 7.2% positive prior day, 20 new fatalities, and 433 hospitalizations.



~ Rhode Island hospitals were authorized to begin vaccinating frontline workers against COVID-19.



~ House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force meets today for presentations on vaccine distribution

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Marine

Small Craft Advisory until December 15, 01:00 PM EST

Today – NW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NW wind 8 to 10 kt becoming N after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 50°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm

High tide at 7:55 am and 8:18 pm | Low tide at 12:45 am & 8:18 pm

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

We'll See You Out There

