Thursday, December 17

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

~ The latest Winter Storm Warning (3:53 am this morning) says that there could be additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches this morning in parts of Rhode Island. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1 pm.



~ We have a full roundup of closings, delays, and parking bans here.



~ Luckily, there haven’t been many power outages due to the storm. National Grid at 6:25 am is reporting just 55 customers across the state are without power. 54 of those are in Narragansett, 1 is in West Warwick.



~ With heavy snow and high winds impacting Rhode Island, Governor Gina M. Raimondo has issued a proclamation prohibiting tractor-trailer trucksfrom all state highways through 9 a.m. Thursday, December 17



~ Angélica M. Infante-Green, the Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education for the State of Rhode Island, has notified all public school districts in the states that the earliest students may return after the upcoming holiday break is Thursday, January 7 for health and safety concerns. Middletown and Portsmouth are scheduled to return on January 8, while Newport was slated to return on January 4. Here’s Newport’s updated schedule.



~ Blackstone Caterers, Angles & Insights, Flat Waves, Fab Newport, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Newport Cycling, and Tall Ships America were among 200+ small businesses, organizations to receive grants to support business adaptation, remote work, and hospitality, arts, and tourism activities from the Raimondo Administration this week.



~ Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island and United Way of Rhode Island are among 384 organizations that are recipients of more than $4.158 billion in gifts from MacKenzie Scott. Scott was formerly married to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and is currently ranked as the 18th richest person in the world.



~ NUWC Division Newport selects Rebecca Chhim, a resident of Tiverton, as new director of cybersecurity for undersea warfare~ Happy Birthday today to Susan Denice, Laura Sullivan, Joseph Farias III, John Monllos, and Anne Solano!

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

~ RIDOH reported yesterday 953 new positive cases, 20 new fatalities, and 469 hospitalizations.

~ The latest town-by-town data has been released from the Rhode Island Department of Health. In Newport County, there were an additional 326 positive cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday, with Newport leading the way with 98 positive cases.

~ Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson on today at 4:30 pm. We’ll carry it live as it happens.

~ All state-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed today.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Winter Storm Warning until December 17, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Rain and snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow between 2pm and 3pm. Patchy fog before 3pm. Temperature falling to around 27 by 4pm. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Rain and snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow between 2pm and 3pm. Patchy fog before 3pm. Temperature falling to around 27 by 4pm. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 11 to 17 mph.

Marine

Gale Warning until December 17, 03:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – N wind 22 to 25 kt becoming N 18 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 kt. Rain and snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow between 2pm and 3pm. Patchy fog before 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – N wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 49°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm

High tide at 9:36 am and 10:01 pm | Low tide at 2:25 am & 3:30 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 day, 7% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

We’ll See You Out There

