What’s Up In Newport County Today

Thursday, December 10, 2020

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,



~ Matthew Chausee, a Rogers High School graduate, has launched Mirabelle Selects – a subscription-based wine company.



~ In the coming weeks, Diego’s will open their much-anticipated location on the East Side of Providence.



~ Hannukah begins tonight. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more – Just My Opinion: Three Celebrations, One Underlying Message



~ Paul F. Caranci, the author of 12 books, some chronicling Rhode Island’s most notorious episodes of political corruption, joins WhatsUpNewp for a live video interview in our authors’ series at 3:30 p.m. today.



~ The Choir School of Newport County and St. John’s Church, Newport, in partnership with Island Moving Company, invite you to a virtual holiday celebration of the arts, “Home for the Holidays: A Newport Christmas from St. John’s”



~ Santa will hit the roads of Newport tonight. It’s night two of four that he will be visiting Newport’s neighborhoods.



~ Coming soon to 796 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge.



~ Coming soon to 124 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, Rejects Beer Co.



~ Happy Birthday today to Dan Roach, Brian Newberry, Scott MacKay, Jim McGrath, Judy Shoemaker, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, Dave Atarp, and Patricia Fontes!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ In their weekly geography update, RIDOH reported yesterday Newport County added 268 new positive COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday – 78 were in Newport, 58 in Middletown, 41 in Portsmouth, 20 in Jamestown, 69 in Tiverton, and 2 in Little Compton.



~ RIDOH reported yesterday 1,232 new positive cases (16,185 total positive cases, 7.6% positive prior day), 14 new fatalities, and 461 people are hospitalized.



~ According to Covid Act Now, Rhode Island is still recording the highest daily new cases per 100,000 in the United States, with 123.5 daily new cases. Indiana sits in the second spot at 102.6 and South Dakota in third with 98.9. Rhode Island has an infection rate of 1.15, about 7th worst in the country (California, in first, has 1.24 infection rate).

~ Governor Gina Raimondo and RIDOH will host their weekly COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens. Raimondo is expected to address whether the two-week pause will continue after Sunday.



~ It would be hard not to keep RI in ‘some kind of a pause,’ Raimondo told WPRI earlier this week.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine

Today – NW wind 9 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 51°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm

High tide at 3:19 and 3:43 pm | Low tide at 9:31 am and 9:30 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 29% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – Governor Raimondo weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing

3:30 pm – Meet The Rhode Island Author: Paul Caranci

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Workshop

7 pm – What’s Up In Local Music: A conversation with Whaling City Sounds President Neal Weiss and Ginny Shea

We’ll See You Out There

Christmastime at Hammetts Hotel | Photo by davekid on Instagram



