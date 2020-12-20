What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

Sunday, December 20

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

Happy Sunday! Believe it or not, this is the final full week of 2020.

Despite all of the challenges this year, there is much to be thankful for. As we head towards the end of the year, we want to hear from you. We invite you to share what it is that you are/were thankful for in 2020 and/or share what made 2020 special for you. I know, for me, getting married in July was certainly a highlight. Anyway, email your thoughts to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com, we’ll share what folks have to say as we get closer to 2021.

Common Fence Music will present Aine Minogue, award-winning harpist, singer, arranger, and composer in a live stream concert this evening at 7 pm.

Thinking of watching Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom? Read what WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison thought about the film.

Make the most out of this Christmas season, see what Christmas in Newport has scheduled for this week.

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is giving the community a FREE holiday gift! PPAC House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski has pre-recorded a holiday concert called “Holiday Magic on the Mighty Wurlitzer” for all to enjoy.

Last night, my wife and I gave Newport Dine Out a try. Newport Dine Out is a locally-owned take-out food delivery service. We ordered from Salvation Cafe and we were both thoroughly impressed with the entire process – the food was delivered on time, the food was hot and delicious, and the process was easy as can be. A cool feature? They offer delivery from restaurants in Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth. Find your favorite restaurant on their website and get take-out delivered tonight (we probably will).

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Today is the last day of the pause. Tomorrow begins a new post-pause phase.



The next COVID-19 data update is expected around noon on Monday.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog after 3pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 11pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine

Today – Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE around 6 kt after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly after 11pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 47°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm

High tide at 12:13 pm | Low tide at 4:53 am & 5:41 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 31% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

No wind For Christmas Race, but much to analyze for Cup teams in Auckland

PPAC Presents “Holiday Magic on the Mighty Wurlitzer” with House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Dec. 18 – 20

Looking to have someone else do the cooking on Christmas? These Newport County restaurants will be open

