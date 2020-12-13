What’s Up in Newport County today: Sunday, December 13

What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

Sunday, December 13

Good Morning,

~ Newport Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 12:50 am on Saturday morning in the area of Brenton Road and Wickham Road



~ Gannett, the parent company of Providence Journal, Newport Daily News, USA Today and more than 100 newspapers throughout the country, will outsource the jobs of 485 employees on its business side to India. This move comes after furloughing every employee without pay for a week over several months earlier this year and after offering buyouts to all employees (500 employees taking up the offer),



~ Thinking of watching The Prom? WUN’s Alexander Harrison watched it and has his review here.



~ Tonight from 4 to 6 pm the Portsmouth PTO and Middle School will host the opening night of a First Annual Drive-Through Winter Wonderland.



~ A tiny stage. A giant screen. Nine live dances. A bunch of dance films. You cozy in your car—it’s a drive-in! Small Moves, Big Picture, is coming to WaterFire Arts Center’s “Theatre Under the Stars” on tonight at 6:00 PM.



~ Common Fence Music will present Samoa Wilson, dynamic vocalist and song-stylist, in an online concert this evening at 7:00 pm.



~ Happy Birthday today to Sean Galvin, Charles Kehres, Robert Purdy, Erika Van Pelt, and Gerald Coyne!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the R.I. Department of Health, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Governor Raimondo has tested negative, but is self-quarantining, according to WPRI.



~ As Rhode Island wilts under the surge of coronavirus, Connecticut anxiously watches from across the border, Hartford Courant reports.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 13, 11:00 AM EST until December 13, 04:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – SSW wind 6 to 10 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Areas of fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind 6 to 8 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 49°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm

High tide at 6:12 am and 6:36 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am and 11:55 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 4% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

We’ll See You Out There

