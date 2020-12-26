Good Morning,
Hope you had a very nice and safe Christmas.
Kwanzaa begins today and ends on Friday, January 1. Happy Kwanzaa to all those who celebrate!
It’s quite windy (and cold) out there this morning. Luckily this storm didn’t bring the massive power outages that were being planned for. Tiverton was hardest hit in the state yesterday, with about 500 customers without power in the afternoon. As of 6:30 am this morning, there was just one customer (in Providence) in the entire state without power.
Updated COVID-19 data will not be posted by RIDOH between 12/24 and 12/27. Data will next be updated on 12/28.Happy Birthday today to Patrick Sullivan, Gail Holmes, and Kathleen Kipp.
Have a great Saturday,
~ Ryan
A look at what’s happening In Newport County today
Weather
- Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
- Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
- Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
- Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Marine
- Small Craft Advisory until December 26, 07:00 PM EST
- Today – W wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – W wind 8 to 11 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Sunday – W wind around 6 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Sunday Night – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F.
Sun & Moon – Saturday
- Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm
- High tide at 5:05 am & 5:21 pm | Low tide at 11:06 am & 10:36 pm
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 84% lighting
Sun & Moon – Sunday
- Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm
- High tide at 5:45 am & 6:03 pm | Low tide at 11:46 am & 11:17 pm
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 91% lighting
Things To Do – Saturday
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Things To Do – Sunday
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Church Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
