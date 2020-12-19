What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Saturday, December 19

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

Day 3 of the Prada America’s Cup World Series Auckland saw New York Yacht Club American Magic close out racing at the first AC75 class regatta with a second-place finish overall.



If you missed our live video conversation with Steve Iwanski yesterday, it’s worth a watch. Steve will tell you all about his plans for Charter Books at 8 Broadway.



Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey opened yesterday at 796 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.



Diego’s added to their family yesterday. Diego’s Eastside is now open n Wayland Square.



On the market for a new home? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 14 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend.Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘A’ rating on approximately $48 million of Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s (RITBA) toll revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.

Salve Regina’s chapter of Best Buddies International has been recognized as Rhode Island’s Outstanding Chapter of the Year for its outstanding commitment, leadership and unwavering dedication to the Best Buddies mission

National Grid Denied Waiver for Portsmouth LNG Facility, ecoRI News reports.

The Rhode Island General Assembly yesterday approved a pared-down state budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Senate yesterday approved several judicial appointments, many will help diversify the state court system.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

RIDOH reported yesterday 395 new positive cases, 23 new fatalities, and 459 hospitalizations. 1,226 people have received one dose of a vaccine.



Governor Gina Raimondo announced yesterday during her weekly press briefing that the “pause” that Rhode Island has been under for the past three weeks will end on Sunday, December 20. Governor Raimondo then said “we can’t go from pause to flipping a switch” and announced a post-pause phase beginning Monday, December 21st.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Marine

Today – N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 48F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm

High tide at 11:21 am and 11:50 pm | Low tide at 4:01 am & 4:53 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 22% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

American Magic takes 2nd overall At Prada America’s Cup World Series Auckland

Governor Raimondo: “Pause” ends on Sunday, reopening begins on Monday

Watch | Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing (Dec. 18 at 1 pm)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Watch | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Steve Iwanski, founder of Charter Books

“Six Picks” Music: The Best Streaming Music This Weekend: Billy Gilman, Sarah Potenza and Jose Feliciano

Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 in Newport County and Rhode Island

14 Newport County open houses to check out this weekend

Obituary | Beverly Mary Keohane

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo By: em_barks

Reminder: Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp on Instagram for a chance to see your photo featured here.

Want this story delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive What’s Up In Newport Today in your inbox every morning!