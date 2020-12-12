What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Saturday, December 12

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

~ Christmas In Newport announced the winners of the 2020 Christmas in Newport Door Decorating Contest on Friday. Get out there and check out these doorways before Christmas!



~ Looking to dine out or order take-out on Christmas? Here’s our list of what restaurants will be open on Christmas Day



~ The Aquidneck Growers’ Market will take place outside (rain or shine) at the Newport Gateway Center today. Stop by between 9 am – 12 pm for the freshest veggies and goodies you can find.



~ Six residents have thrown their names into consideration for the two vacancies on Newport Planning Board.



~ The United States Post Office at 320 Thames Street has extended their hours today and next Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm (usually they close at 1 pm) to help with those shipping needs.



~ Due to potential rain, the City’ of Newport’s Holly Jolly Drive-Thru initially planned for today at Easton’s Beach has been rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 13th from 1 – 3 p.m.



~ BedJet, a leading bed climate control system manufacturer headquartered at 17 JT Connell Highway in Newport, announced this week that they have hit a record milestone this year having sold its 100,000th BedJet unit. The milestone is significant to the company because it defies the odds set by the stars of the hit television show Shark Tank who declined to offer funding when the product was featured on the program.



~ Renovations are in full swing in the garden level of Gerety Hall at Salve, where a new eSports facility that will deliver a full-scale, state-of-the-art gaming experience is scheduled to open by the time students return to campus to start the spring semester in January 2021.



~ Speaking of Salve, three of their students secured their place among North America’s top collegiate gamers by finishing third overall and winning $10,000 in scholarships at the Fall 2020 PlayVS College Fortnite Championships.



~ Beginning on Monday, December 21st through Friday, January 8th all schools in the Portsmouth School Department will shift to full distance learning.



~ On December 13, from 4 to 6 pm the Portsmouth PTO and Middle School will host the opening night of a First Annual Drive-Through Winter Wonderland.



~ Despite opposition from Save The Bay, the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) has approved blasting a portion of Narragansett Bay to accommodate the construction of nuclear submarines.

~ Happy Birthday today to Sean Galvin, Charles Kehres, Robert Purdy, Erika Van Pelt, and Gerald Coyne!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ RIDOH reported yesterday 1,216 new positive cases, 6.6% positive rate, 11 new fatalities, and 466 hospitalizations.



~ RIDOH’s Dr. Chan hosted a Facebook Live to answer some common questions about the vaccine yesterday. You can watch it here.

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

- Advertisement -

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Rain likely before noon, then rain after 1 pm. Areas of fog before noon, then areas of fog after 1 pm. High near 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly before 9 pm. Areas of fog before 10 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine

Today – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain. Areas of fog before noon, then Areas of fog after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – S wind 9 to 14 kt becoming SW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 9 pm. Areas of fog before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 50°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm

High tide at 5:19 am and 5:43 pm | Low tide at 11:26 am and 11:07 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 10% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

Winners of 2020 Christmas In Newport Doorway Decorating Contest announced

What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Dec. 11 – 13

Quatrel Estate on Bellevue Avenue sells for $5.995 million

Looking to have someone else do the cooking on Christmas? These Newport County restaurants will be open

Letter | Rep. Deborah Ruggiero: Rental assistance is here

Six vying for the two vacancies on Newport Planning Board

PPAC Announces Virtual Programming “Arts Showcase” and “Experience PPAC”

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Newport Music Festival, Music Worcester to present ‘Messiah’

City of Newport postpones Holly Jolly Drive Thru

BedJet, once a Shark Tank ‘fail’, sells 100,000th unit

Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 in Newport County and Rhode Island

What’s Up in Newport County today: Friday, December 11

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by moniqueleila 🌲 🌊

Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp on Instagram for a chance to see your photo featured here.

Want this story delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive What’s Up In Newport Today in your inbox every morning!