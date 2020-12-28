Want this story delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive What’s Up In Newport Today in your inbox every morning!

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Monday, December 28

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn gives us a look at what houses and properties in Newport County sold over the last week.



Gerry Goldstein is back with another column – this time around he’s writing about the good ol’ fashioned telegram in Gerry Goldstein: What hath Putin wrought? Old-fashioned congrats



WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison watched 80 or so movies in 2020. Today, he shares his top 10 films of 2020, ranked according to a deeply scientific mixture of preference and assessment of quality (in other words, subjectively).



Trying to plan something fun for New Year’s Eve? Let the Newport Vineyards Culinary Team handle your NYE Celebration and/or your New Year’s Morning Brunch. This year they are offering a pre-order and pick-up program. I have an order in for the NYE: Chinese Takeout – For Two and am looking forward to a quiet and relaxing New Year’s Eve. All orders must be placed by Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5 pm. More info here.



Speaking of New Year’s Eve, we will have a roundup of what’s happening out there (honestly, there’s not too much) published on our website later this morning.



The impact of the pandemic on every aspect of American life — jobs, families, politics, communities, health, and lives — has been named the 2020 Story of the Year by the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy.



Updated COVID-19 data was not posted by RIDOH between December 24 – 27. We expect to see all that data around noon today. We’ll bring it to you on our website when it’s published.Happy Birthday today to Michael Scales, Martin Beck, Valerie Prader, and Colleen Hennessy.

The Newport Opera House originally opened 153 years ago today (December 28, 1867). For updates on their restoration and revitalization project, keep an eye on their website.

Have a great Saturday,

~ Ryan

Appreciate what we do? Support what we do, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

The latest headlines from What’s Up Newp



What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 20 – 27)

Gerry Goldstein: What hath Putin wrought? Old-fashioned congrats

What’s Up 2020 Top 10: The Movies

Ellis Paul to Livestream New Year’s Eve Show at Club Passim Dec. 31st at 9:00 PM

What Kwanzaa means for Black Americans

16th Annual Yule Ball Sunday to Feature Kimya Dawson, Heather Rose in Clover, Harry and the Potters

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 28, 07:00 AM EST until December 29, 07:00 PM EST

Today – S wind 9 to 12 kt becoming SSW 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WSW wind around 10 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm

High tide at 6:22 am & 6:42 pm | Low tide at 12:27 am & 11:58 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 95% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

7 pm – Tiverton Town Council

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

We’ll See You Out There

“Sunday’s showstopper of a sunset”. 📷: kara_ann322