~ The pause has ended in Rhode Island. A reopening phase begins today, here’s what that looks like.

~ Stefan Pryor, Rhode Island’s Secretary of Commerce, will join WUN’s Ryan Belmore for a live virtual video conversation at 1:15 pm on Monday, December 21. Pryor will provide an update on the status of funding for small businesses, chat about financial resources available for small businesses, and they’ll chat about the shop local campaign that has been spearheaded by Rhode Island Commerce.~ ecoRI News reports Land Conservation Key to Protecting Aquidneck Island’s Water

~ Business Insider is out with the priciest homes for sale in every state. At an asking price fo $15.8 million, Newport’s Champ Soleil takes the mention for Rhode Island.

~ Sail Newport will host a virtual conversation at 6 pm this evening that will give you the opportunity to hear from two of the world’s most accomplished sailors – Ken Read and Rich Wilson. Read will analyze the long-awaited America’s Cup racing as only a former America’s Cup skipper, Volvo Ocean Race helmsman and world-class sailor such as he can. Wilson will give his perspective and first-hand experience on the wild, non-stop solo ocean race.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ The next COVID-19 data update is expected around noon today.



~ This morning, we’ll also have an updated list of states with travel restrictions upon entry into Rhode Island.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Dense Fog Advisory until December 21, 09:00 AM EST

Today – A chance of rain, mainly before 7am. Areas of fog before 3pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Patchy fog between 1am and 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 8 mph.

Marine

Today – N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain before 9am. Areas of fog before 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind around 7 kt. Patchy fog between 1am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 47°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm

High tide at 12:43 am & 1:04 pm | Low tide at 5:58 am & 6:39 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 40% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

