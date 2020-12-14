What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, December 14

What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.
Monday, December 14
Good Morning,
~ It’s hard for the name Times Are Tough Gallery not to resonate right now. Gallery owner/curator Pia Hogue supported local artists by opening Times Are Tough in an undisclosed, underused, commercially zoned Middletown location to introduce the public (strictly limited to two people at a time, by appointment only) to various media in one place. WUN contributor Annie Kennedy with more What’s Up Interview: Times are Tough Gallery Opens in Middletown
~ Jay Flanders is back with another Tiny Kitchen recipe, this time around he’s teaching you how to make braised beef cheeks with creamy polenta.
~ A coat drive organized by Sen. Dawn Euer, Sen. Sandra Cano and a group of housing advocates collected more than 2,600 coats, hats, blankets and other pieces of winter gear, which will be given to homeless individuals throughout Rhode Island.
~ A proposed aquaculture project in waters off Tiverton has received approval from the town’s Harbor Commission, AP reports.
~ The obituary for long-time Newport Harbormaster Tim Mills has been published, you can read it here.
~ Happy Birthday today to Kaelan Groebe, Emily Hirsch, Andrea Tager, Campbell Plowden, Mike Watson, and Matthew Lecuyer.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
~ RIDOH doesn’t provide any COVID-19 data on Saturday or Sunday. The next update will be today around noon.
Today’s Forecast & Conditions
Weather
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today – Rain likely before noon, then rain and snow. High near 37. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine
- Today – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain and snow. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – WNW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 50°F
Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm
- High tide at 7:04 am and 7:28 pm | Low tide at 1:11 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 29 days, 1% lighting
Happening In Newport County Today
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Steve Rodrigues, Joe Potenza & Friends
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
We’ll See You Out There
