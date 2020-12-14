What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, December 14

What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

Monday, December 14

~ It’s hard for the name Times Are Tough Gallery not to resonate right now. Gallery owner/curator Pia Hogue supported local artists by opening Times Are Tough in an undisclosed, underused, commercially zoned Middletown location to introduce the public (strictly limited to two people at a time, by appointment only) to various media in one place. WUN contributor Annie Kennedy with more What’s Up Interview: Times are Tough Gallery Opens in Middletown



~ Jay Flanders is back with another Tiny Kitchen recipe, this time around he’s teaching you how to make braised beef cheeks with creamy polenta.



~ A coat drive organized by Sen. Dawn Euer, Sen. Sandra Cano and a group of housing advocates collected more than 2,600 coats, hats, blankets and other pieces of winter gear, which will be given to homeless individuals throughout Rhode Island.



~ A proposed aquaculture project in waters off Tiverton has received approval from the town’s Harbor Commission, AP reports.



~ The obituary for long-time Newport Harbormaster Tim Mills has been published, you can read it here.



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ RIDOH doesn’t provide any COVID-19 data on Saturday or Sunday. The next update will be today around noon.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Rain likely before noon, then rain and snow. High near 37. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine

Today – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain and snow. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WNW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 50°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm

High tide at 7:04 am and 7:28 pm | Low tide at 1:11 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 29 days, 1% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

