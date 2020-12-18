What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

Friday, December 18

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

Snowfall totals in Newport County ranged from 2.2″ in Newport to 7.5″ in Tiverton. If you were hoping the snow would stick around for Christmas, you may be out of luck. The current weather forecast has temperatures creeping back up into the mid-40’s beginning Sunday.



Charter Books is opening at 8 Broadway in Newport in early 2021. Steve Iwanski, founder of Charter Books, will join us for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am this morning to tell us more about the store.



Santa will wrap up visiting the neighborhoods of Newport tonight.



Newport Performing Arts Center (a.k.a. “The Opera House) kicks off a virtual music series tonight.



The U.S. Naval War College’s College of Distance Learning hosted their NWC at Naval Postgraduate School graduation in a virtual ceremony honoring 101 students on Dec. 10.ecoRI News with the latest on solar in Portsmouth – Portsmouth Approves Flawed Solar-Siting Ordinance But Intends to Make Changes Later

RWU Law is hosting a contest in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RI Monthly has more on how Rhode Island students in grades K-12 can enter.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Governor Raimondo will host her weekly COVID-19 press briefing today at 1 pm. Watch it live on our website or Facebook Page.

RIDOH reported yesterday 951 new positive cases, 12 new fatalities, and 479 hospitalizations.

Newport Fire Chief Brian Dugan provided this week’s COVID-19 update to Newport City Council. If you missed it, you can watch it here.

For the second week in a row, 49 states and the District of Columbia were in the White House task force’s red zone for new cases, with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous week. Rhode Island, Ohio and North Dakota were at the top of the rankings. Hawaii was the only state not in the red zone.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 21. North wind around 10 mph.

Marine

Today – N wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – N wind around 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 48F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm

High tide at 10:28 am and 10:55 pm | Low tide at 3:13 am & 4:10 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4 day, 14% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Steve Iwanski, founder of Charter Books

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing

