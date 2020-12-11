What’s Up in Newport County today: Friday, December 11

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Thursday, December 10, 2020

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

~ As Hanukkah begins, we are wishing all those who celebrate a bright and meaningful holiday season. May you be blessed with gifts of love, peace, and happiness.



~ In our current day, 2020 being the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims at Plymouth, in a cruelly ironic coincidence, disease and death are once again upon us, canceling this year a broad swath of commemorative Pilgrim events in the midst of our own 21st Century plague, the COVID-19 pandemic. Bruce E. Spitzer with more for What’s Up Newp – Exactly 400 years later, another Plymouth Plague



~ This week’s Hygge at Home round-up is focused on celebrating and supporting artists who fill our homes with visuals and sounds that delight.



~ On the market for a new home? Check out these open houses this weekend.



~ The City of Newport, and many others, are mourning the loss of long-time Harbormaster, Timothy J. Mills, who passed away suddenly yesterday. He was 58.



~ Singing For Shelter, the annual Christmas concert featuring Newport-area musicians raising money for local homeless shelters, has gone virtual this year. Watch 20 living room concerts, featuring 50 local musicians, here as they happen.



~ Sen. DiPalma to introduce bill urging Congress to pass National Infrastructure Bank.



~ Dr. Donald Steinbrecher, a chief scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, recently won the 2019 Office of Naval Research (ONR) Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science.

~ Happy Birthday today to Josephine Pelletier, Alex Rudkin, and Kyla Rose Maher.



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



~ RIDOH reported yesterday 946 new positive cases, 14 new fatalities, and 466 hospitalizations.



~ Governor Raimondo announced yesterday that the current pause will extend for another week. She also rolled out a post-pause phase. Here she outlines how they’re extending further financial aid for those affected.



~ Dr. Philip Chan from the Rhode Island Department of Health announced how the COVID-19 vaccine will be given out in Rhode Island and a timeline.



~ The latest update of the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard finds Rhode Island’s nursing homes continue to face alarming trends.

Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 11, 10:00 AM EST until December 11, 04:00 PM EST

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WSW wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 50°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm

High tide at 4:21 and 4:46 pm | Low tide at 10:32 am and 10:19 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 19% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: John Monllos & Joanne Rodino

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

