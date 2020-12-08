What’s Up In Newport County Today: December 8

What’s Up In Newport County Today is our free daily morning newsletter. Want to receive this in your inbox every morning? Sign up for free here.

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Good Morning,

> The Point Christmas Tree in Storer Park is officially lit for the season.



> Santa will begin his tour through Newport neighborhoods tonight.



> After adding several amendments, Newport Planning Board on Monday night voted to unanimously approve the North End Urban Plan.



> Rogers High School will move to full distance learning beginning on Friday. Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain announced on Sunday that Thompson Middle School would be moving to distance learning beginning Tuesday, and Pell Elementary School will move to distance learning on Friday.

> Zelda’s Newport has decided to close through the holidays.

- Advertisement -

> The new Newport City Council meets for the first time this Wednesday for their only meeting in December.



> Plant City X is hiring, check out their job fair on December 17.



> RIDOH lifted a number of Blue-Green Algae Advisories across the state on Monday, but advisories remain in place for Mellville Pond in Portsmouth and Almy Pond in Newport.



> Today marks the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon. Ken Abrams with more 40 Years Later, We Remember John Lennon



> ecoRI News reports, scientists are seeking to explain widely variable sea duck numbers on Narragansett Bay



> This is a fun read – CNN’s John King talks about election, social media fame, and discovering journalism at URI



> Happy Birthday today to Renee Greenwood, Cherisa Friedlander, Joni Cassidy Packhem, Al Colonese, and Alexa Jenkins!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island

> RIDOH reported yesterday 844 new positive cases prior day (7,856 tests prior day, 10.7% positive prior day), 17 new fatalities, and 422 hospitalizations.



> Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday updated their list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island, 43 states and Puerto Rico are now on the list.

> With COVID-19 raging in Rhode Island and throughout the country and states implementing tougher rules, we want to know how well you are following basic recommendations.

> With the two-week “pause” set to expire on Monday, it seems more than likely that Governor Gina Raimondo will (have to) address during her press briefing on Thursday whether it will actually end on Monday or if it will be extended. We’ll carry the presser live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens.



If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.





Today’s Forecast & Conditions

Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 11 to 16 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine

Today – NNW wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 52°F

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm

High tide at 1:20 and 1:38 pm | Low tide at 6:47 am and 7:33 pm

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 51% lighting

Happening In Newport County Today

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

40 Years Later, We Remember John Lennon

New Middletown Town Council, School Committee sworn-in

Newport among ’55 Best Christmas Towns to Put On Your Holiday List’

Santa to visit Newport neighborhoods on December 8, 10, 15, and 17

What’s Up this week in Newport County: Dec. 7 – 13

Lucy’s Hearth, Reach Out & Read RI receive grants from BankRI

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Survey: How well are you following COVID-19 recommendations?

Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 in Newport County and Rhode Island

Bancroft on the Bluffs Penthouse sells for $2.5 million

Governor Raimondo directs flags to fly at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

We’ll See You Out There

It’s beginning to look a lot like a winter wonderland at Fifth Element.

Photo Credit: Fifth Element

Tag your photos on Instagram with #whatsupnewp for a chance to be featured here.

Want this story delivered right to your inbox? Sign up to receive What’s Up In Newport Today in your inbox every morning!