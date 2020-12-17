What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Dec. 18 – 20

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, December 18 – 20, 2020.
Have something you’d like to see included on this list? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Friday, December 18
Lori McKenna Band to Stream Live from Club Passim Friday, Dec. 18
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Waffle Pop Up at General’s Crossing!
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Tim Cunningham & Don Farias
- 7 pm – Hangin Out! For The Holidays with Steph & Lionel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 7:30 am – COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 2:30 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
Saturday, December 19
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market: Christmas Pop-Up Market
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: String Art Ornament at Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: The 40
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Newport School Committee
- 1 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Sunday, December 20
Common Fence Music to present Aine Minoque in live virtual concert on December 20
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Valerie Larkin & Beth Barron
- 5 pm – Live “Elf” Paint Party with Mermaid Masterpieces
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Timmy May
- 7 pm – Aine Minogue Free Online Concert Sun, Dec 20. 7pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
