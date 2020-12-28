Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about more/additional events and meetings. Check back often for updates. Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, December 28

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

7 pm – Tiverton Town Council

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, December 29

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

6 pm – Coastal Resources Management Council

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island

Wednesday, December 30

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Thursday, December 31

Ellis Paul to Livestream New Year’s Eve Show at Club Passim Dec. 31st

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all restaurants must be closed by 10 pm on weekdays and 10:30 pm on weekends, therefore there won’t be any entertainment or New Year’s Eve ball drop activities/events.

Trying to plan something fun for New Year’s Eve? Let the Newport Vineyards Culinary Team handle your NYE Celebration and/or your New Year’s Morning Brunch. This year they are offering a pre-order and pick-up program. All orders must be placed by Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5 pm. More info here.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

11:30 am – WUN’s Author Series presented by Charter Books – Meet The Author: A conversation with Julien Ayotte

Friday, January 1

Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach canceled

Things To Do

10 am – A Rough Point Holiday

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, January 2

Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at The Gateway Center

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, January 3

Things To Do

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

5 pm – Holiday Lights Cruise

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)