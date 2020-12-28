New Year's Eve Newport

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about more/additional events and meetings. Check back often for updates. Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, December 28

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, December 29

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island

Wednesday, December 30

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Thursday, December 31

Ellis Paul to Livestream New Year’s Eve Show at Club Passim Dec. 31st

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all restaurants must be closed by 10 pm on weekdays and 10:30 pm on weekends, therefore there won’t be any entertainment or New Year’s Eve ball drop activities/events.

Trying to plan something fun for New Year’s Eve? Let the Newport Vineyards Culinary Team handle your NYE Celebration and/or your New Year’s Morning Brunch. This year they are offering a pre-order and pick-up program.  All orders must be placed by Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5 pm. More info here.

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 11:30 am – WUN’s Author Series presented by Charter Books – Meet The Author: A conversation with Julien Ayotte

Friday, January 1

Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach canceled

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • To be announced.

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, January 2

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • To be announced.

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, January 3

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

  • To be announced.

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

