Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about more/additional events and meetings. Check back often for updates. Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, December 28
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am – Winter Art Camp at Created Purpose
- 10 am – Get Ready Get Set Get Creative at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, December 29
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4:15 pm – Full Moon Ride with Bike Newport
- 6:30 pm – Teen Fiction Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island
Wednesday, December 30
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am – Winter Art Camp at Created Purpose
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Thursday, December 31
Ellis Paul to Livestream New Year’s Eve Show at Club Passim Dec. 31st
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all restaurants must be closed by 10 pm on weekdays and 10:30 pm on weekends, therefore there won’t be any entertainment or New Year’s Eve ball drop activities/events.
Trying to plan something fun for New Year’s Eve? Let the Newport Vineyards Culinary Team handle your NYE Celebration and/or your New Year’s Morning Brunch. This year they are offering a pre-order and pick-up program. All orders must be placed by Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5 pm. More info here.
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4 pm to 9 pm – New Years Eve at The White Horse Tavern
- 5 pm – New Year’s Eve at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 9 pm – New Year’s Eve at Castle Hill
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 11:30 am – WUN’s Author Series presented by Charter Books – Meet The Author: A conversation with Julien Ayotte
Friday, January 1
Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach canceled
Things To Do
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- To be announced.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, January 2
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at The Gateway Center
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- To be announced.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, January 3
Things To Do
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm – Holiday Lights Cruise
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- To be announced.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.