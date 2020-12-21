Christmastime at Hammetts Hotel | Photo by davekid on Instagram Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp on Instagram for a chance to see your photo featured here.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Christmas Week around Newport County.

This story will be updated as we learn of additional events and meetings, so check back often. If you have an event or meeting that you’d like to see included here, email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, December 21

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 1:15 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stefan Pryor, RI Commerce Secretary

Tuesday, December 22

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing

Wednesday, December 23

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Thursday, December 24

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Friday, December 25

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, December 26

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, December 27

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled.

