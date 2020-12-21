Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Christmas Week around Newport County.

This story will be updated as we learn of additional events and meetings, so check back often. If you have an event or meeting that you’d like to see included here, email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, December 21

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1:15 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stefan Pryor, RI Commerce Secretary

Tuesday, December 22

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing

Wednesday, December 23

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Thursday, December 24

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Friday, December 25

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

11 am – Christmas Day Chiming at Channing Memorial Church

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, December 26

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, December 27

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

10 am – Church Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)