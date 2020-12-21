Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Christmas Week around Newport County.
Monday, December 21
- “Stand With Teachers” Virtual Concert Dec. 21 with Steve Van Zandt, Margo Price and…
- Portsmouth public schools will shift to full distance learning beginning December 21
- Middletown Public Schools to shift to full distance learning Dec. 21 – Jan. 8
- Watch | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stefan Pryor, Secretary of Commerce – State of…
- What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, December 21
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am – Get Ready Get Set Get Creative at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: In Tandem
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Little Compton Town Council
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Providence Environmental Sustainability Task Force
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1:15 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stefan Pryor, RI Commerce Secretary
Tuesday, December 22
- This Day In Newport History: Sunny von Bulow is Found Comatose on December 22,…
- Watch | Dozens of local musicians are Singing For Shelter Dec. 5 – 22
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6:30 pm – Scripture Study Class
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing
Wednesday, December 23
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Thursday, December 24
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 3 pm – Christmas Eve Chiming at Channing Memorial Church
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Christmas Eve Carol Service at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John
- 5 pm – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Graceway Community Church
- 5 pm – Christmas Eve Service at The Gathering Place Church
- 7 pm – Candle Light Service at First Baptist Old Stone Church
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Friday, December 25
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 11 am – Christmas Day Chiming at Channing Memorial Church
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, December 26
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, December 27
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Church Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.