What’s Up in Newport County this week: Dec. 14 – 20

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend, December 14 – 20, 2020.

This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, December 14

Portsmouth Town Council to meet on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the agenda

What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, December 14

Things To Do

- Advertisement -

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, December 15

Santa to visit Newport neighborhoods on December 8, 10, 15, and 17

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, December 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Thursday, December 17

Santa to visit Newport neighborhoods on December 8, 10, 15, and 17

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing

Friday, December 18

Lori McKenna Band to Stream Live from Club Passim Friday, Dec. 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, December 19

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, December 20

Common Fence Music to present Aine Minoque in live virtual concert on December 20

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.