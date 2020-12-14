What’s Up in Newport County this week: Dec. 14 – 20

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend, December 14 – 20, 2020.
This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, December 14
Portsmouth Town Council to meet on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the agenda
What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, December 14
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am – Get Ready Get Set Get Creative at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Chelley Knight & Chris Vaillancourt
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, December 15
Santa to visit Newport neighborhoods on December 8, 10, 15, and 17
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Chris & Diane Myers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Fort Adams Foundation
- 11 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee
- 3 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm –Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
Wednesday, December 16
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Julio Amaro
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 5:30 pm –Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 6 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Thursday, December 17
Santa to visit Newport neighborhoods on December 8, 10, 15, and 17
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4 pm – Children’s Mixed Media at Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Jonathan Perry
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 3:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Racial Equity Subcommittee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing
Friday, December 18
Lori McKenna Band to Stream Live from Club Passim Friday, Dec. 18
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Waffle Pop Up at General’s Crossing!
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Tim Cunningham & Don Farias
- 7 pm – Hangin Out! For The Holidays with Steph & Lionel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, December 19
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 12 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market: Christmas Pop-Up Market
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: String Art Ornament at Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: The 40
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, December 20
Common Fence Music to present Aine Minoque in live virtual concert on December 20
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Valerie Larkin & Beth Barron
- 5 pm – Live “Elf” Paint Party with Mermaid Masterpieces
- 7 pm – Singing For Shelter House Concert: Timmy May
- 7 pm – Aine Minogue Free Online Concert Sun, Dec 20. 7pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
