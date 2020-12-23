Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Christmas weekend around Newport County.

Thursday, December 24

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Friday, December 25

Looking to have someone else do the cooking on Christmas? These Newport County restaurants are offering dine-in, take-out

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

11 am – Christmas Day Chiming at Channing Memorial Church

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Saturday, December 26

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Sunday, December 27

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

10 am – Church Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)