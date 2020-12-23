Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Christmas weekend around Newport County.
Thursday, December 24
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 5 pm – Letters to Santa at Bowen’s Wharf
- 3 pm – Christmas Eve Chiming at Channing Memorial Church
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Christmas Eve Carol Service at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John
- 5 pm – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Graceway Community Church
- 5 pm – Christmas Eve Service at The Gathering Place Church
- 7 pm – Candle Light Service at First Baptist Old Stone Church
Friday, December 25
Looking to have someone else do the cooking on Christmas? These Newport County restaurants are offering dine-in, take-out
Things To Do
- 11 am – Christmas Day Chiming at Channing Memorial Church
Saturday, December 26
Things To Do
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Sunday, December 27
Things To Do
- 10 am – Church Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
