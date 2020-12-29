It wasn’t easy to hear live music this year. As concert venues closed in March due to COVID-19, musicians were forced to get creative. Outdoor pop-up shows and drive-in concerts partially filled the void. What’sUpNewp Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there to cover what he could. Here’s hoping for the return of live music in 2021 – meanwhile, check out some favorites from 2020 below. (All photos: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)

Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism

What’s Up Newp exists to keep you informed about what’s happening locally. And we believe that through this important work, we also strengthen our community and our democracy.

Throughout this year that has been full of crises, our business revenue took a hit as MANY other businesses have. But, we remain committed to our mission of providing news, information, and journalism to Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.

In 2020, we’ve published more than 3,576 stories (many of the stories you can’t and haven’t found anywhere else), hosted more than 100 live video conversations with newsmakers, and have been there for you, and our community, every single hour, day, week, and month of this challenging year.

We are deeply committed to investing back into our community and to using our platform to highlight all that we can that’s happening in our community.

But we can’t do any of this without you.

If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.