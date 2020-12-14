What Sold: 24 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 6 – 12)

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County?

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport, gives us a look at what houses and properties in Newport County sold over the last week.

Newport

17 Webster Street sold for $881,250 on December 7. This 2,308 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

18 Canonicus Avenue sold for $550,000 on December 10. This 1,736 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

1 Curry Avenue sold for $460,000 on December 11. This 1,565 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

20 Perry Street #A sold for $495,000 on December 10. This 1,073 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

6 Ayrault Street #1 sold for $340,500 on December 8. This 1,020 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #102 sold for $220,000 on December 9. This 919 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

547 Sprint Street sold for $799,000 on December 11. This two-story home spans 4,855 sq. ft.

5 5-1/2 Gladding Court sold for $777,000 on December 11. This two-story spans 3,842 sq. ft.

39 Webster Street sold for $550,000 on December 9. This three-story home spans 3,866 sq. ft.

Middletown

18 Perry Avenue sold for $1,050,000 on December 7. This 2,319 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

Portsmouth

66 Carnegie Abbey Lane sold for $1,600,000 on December 7. This 3,130 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 4.1 baths.

33 Cutler Court sold for $965,000 on December 8. This 2,960 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

126 Emmanuel Drive sold for $850,000 on December 8. This 3,130 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

35 Maize Corn Road sold for $525,000 on December 8. This 1,647 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

88 Willow Lane sold for $370,000 on December 7. This 1,148 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

58 Islington Avenue sold for $312,000 on December 9. This 960 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

31 Pages Way sold for $585,000 on December 7. This 2,257 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

22 Narragansett Avenue sold for $379,900 on December 11. This two-story home spans 1,649 sq. ft.

Jamestown

5 Aquidneck Court sold for $3,085,000 on December 10. This 2,637 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

510 Seaside Drive sold for $850,000 on December 11. This 2,176 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

Tiverton

62 E Demello Drive sold for $600,500 on December 11. This 2,000 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

128 Captains Circle sold for $410,000 on December 7. This 1,680 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

43 Hilton Street sold for $258,000 on December 11. This 1,117 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

97 Topsail Drive #133 sold for $565,000 on December 8. This 1,445 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.