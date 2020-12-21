Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County?

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport, gives us a look at what houses and properties in Newport County sold over the last week.

Newport

8 Cozzens Court sold for $915,000 on December 14. This 1,688 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

11 Coddington Street sold for $635,000 on December 15. This 1,624 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

4 Curry Avenue sold for $470,000 on December 15. This 1,176 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

127 Harrison Avenue #2 sold for $1,650,000 on December 16. This 1,877 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

70 Carroll AVenue #710 sold for $200,000 on December 15. This 708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

1216 East Main Road sold for $500,000 on December 18.This 2,032 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

8 Hickory Avenue sold for $440,000 on December 18. This 1,296 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

15 Dudley Avenue S sold for $410,000 on December 18. This 1,221 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

219 Purgatory Road sold for $475,000 on December 14. This 700 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

147 Center Avenue sold for $785,000 on December 18. This three-story three-family property spans 4,656 sq. ft.

614 616 Green End Avenue sold for $698,000 on December 14. This two-story building spans 3,948 sq. ft

Portsmouth

21 Independence Court sold for $435,000 on December 14. This 1,749 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

460 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $380,000 on December 15. This 1,428 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

105 East Main Road sold for $360,000 on December 18.This 1,908 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

1 Tower Drive #1701 sold for $940,000 on December 15. This 2,270 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #802 sold for $530,000 on December 18. This 1,365 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

400 Cottrell Road sold for $515,000 on December 18. This 2,156 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.2 baths.

72 Kevin Dr. Drive sold for $385,000 on December 16. This 1,808 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

170 Russell Drive sold for $299,000 on December 18. This 1,312 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

57 Topsail Drive sold for $500,000 on December 18. This 1,670 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 3 baths.

214 Chase Avenue sold for $120,000 on December 16. This two-story home spans 4,454 sq. ft.

Little Compton

688 West Main Road sold for $1,188,000 on December 15. This 2,101 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

Jamestown

27 Coronado Street sold for $729,000 on December 18. This 1,216 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

16 Southwest Avenue sold for $525,000 on December 15. This 1,388 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath.