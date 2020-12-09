What Sold: 22 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 1 – 8)

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week. Learn more about OUR Real Estate at our-realestate.com.

Our weekly roundup of Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions is presented by People’s Credit Union.

Newport

673 Bellevue Avenue sold for $5,995,000 on December 2. This 9,803 sq ft home includes 7 beds and 6.2 baths.

425 Bellevue Avenue sold for $5,200,000 on December 4. This 8,318 sq ft home includes 7 beds and 6.2 baths.

17 Webster Street sold for $881,250 on December 7. This 2,308 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

6 Wesley Street sold for $490,000 on December 4. This 2,292 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

32 Carey Street #1 A sold for $699,000 on December 3. This 1,307 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

353 Spring Street sold for $1,435,000 on December 4. This three-story commercial/business spans 3,480 sq. ft.

Middletown

18 Perry Avenue sold for $1,050,000 on December 7. This 2,319 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

90 Evelin Circle sold for $539,000 on December 2. This 2,606 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

575 Tuckerman Avenue #7 sold for $2,500,000 on December 4. This 2,978 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

26 Phelps Road sold for $429,000 on December 4. This 1,323 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

66 Carnegie Abbey Lane sold for $1,600,000 on December 7. This 3,130 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 4.1 baths.

33 Cutler Court sold for $965,000 on December 8. This 2,960 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

126 Emmanuel Drive sold for $850,000 on December 8. This 3,130 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

118 Bramans Lane sold for $730,000 on December 2. This 2,810 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

35 Maize Corn Road sold for $525,000 on December 8. This 1,647 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

37 Baldwin Road sold for $500,000 on December 4. This 1,840 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

48 Arrowhead Lane sold for $499,000 on December 4. This 1,944 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

57 Cedar Avenue sold for $490,000 on December 4. This 1,224 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

84 Willow Lane sold for $370,000 on December 7. This 1,148 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #801 sold for $775,000 on December 4. This 1,785 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

31 Pages Way sold for $585,000 on December 7. This 2,257 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

53 Sandy Point Farm Road #9 sold for $390,000 on December 4. This 1,370 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.