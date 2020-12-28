Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County?

Newport

43 Elm Street sold for $2,350,000 on December 22. This 2,399 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

80 Kay Street sold for $1,600,000 on December 23. This 4,805 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 5.1 baths.

55 Third Street sold for $720,000 on December 21. This 1,106 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

1 Red Cross Avenue #1 sold for $547,000 on December 22. This 1,435 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

214 Goddard Row #214 old for $455,000 on December 23. This 1,181 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

20 Greenough Place #2A sold for $290,000 on December 23. This 675 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

86 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard sold for $800,000 on December 21. This multi-family home spans 4,044 sq. ft.

Middletown

84 Shore Drive sold for $2,295,000 on December 23. This 2,548 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

Portsmouth

111 Mason Avenue sold for $225,000 on December 22. This 1,000 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

1 Tower Drive #1005 sold for $830,000 on December 21. This 2,270 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

36 Storm King Drive sold for $510,000 on December 21. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

17 Ferry Street sold for $690,000 on December 22. This 1,984 sq. ft home has 3 bds and 2.1 baths.

63 Conanicus Avenue sold for $1,250,000 on December 24. This building spans 2,477 sq. ft.

Tiverton

665 Old Colony Terrace sold for $535,000 on December 22. This 1,764 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

10 Steven Street sold for $402,500 on December 21. This 1,728 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

349 Main Road #201 sold for $205,000 on December 22. This 992 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.