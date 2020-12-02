What Sold: 10 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 24 -Dec. 1)

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week. Learn more about OUR Real Estate at our-realestate.com.

Newport

1 Cypress Street sold for $1,650,000 on November 25. This 3,618 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 4.1 baths.

111 Harrison Avenue #B17 sold for $1,040,000 on November 25. This 1,982 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

161 Mitchells Lane sold for $473,000 on November 30. This 1,920 sq. ft home includes 5 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

655 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $340,000 on November 30. This 1,276 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

26 Valley Road #102 sold for $165,000 on November 30. This is a commercial/business.

Portsmouth

35 Prospect Farm Road sold for $710,000 on December 1. This 2,060 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

32 Kristen Court sold for $408,000 on December 1. This 1,232 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

46 Foxboro Avenue sold for $312,000 on November 24. This 840 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

025 Merrill Avenue sold for $260,000 on November 24. This 1,500 sq. ft home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

7 Fox Run Road sold for $399,000 on November 30. This 1,492 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.