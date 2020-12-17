Steve Iwanski, the founder of Charter Books, will join the What’s Up Newp Crew for a conversation on Friday, December 18 at 11 am.

Charter Books, which has become the sponsor of our is slated to open at 8 Broadway in early 2021. In the meantime, they are offering online shopping with free local delivery, in-store pick up, and shipping. Visit www.charterbookstore.com to shop and to learn more.

Tune in for the conversation and hear about Steve’s background, his passion for books, and what plans he has for the store!