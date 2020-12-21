Stefan Pryor, Rhode Island’s Secretary of Commerce, will join WUN’s Ryan Belmore for a live virtual video conversation at 1:15 pm on Monday, December 21.

Pryor will provide an update on the status of funding for small businesses, chat about financial resources available for small businesses, and they’ll chat about the shop local campaign that has been spearheaded by Rhode Island Commerce.

Secretary Pryor oversees and coordinates the State agencies and offices responsible for economic development, business regulation, housing, and workforce development.