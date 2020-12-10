Watch | Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Crisis Update (Dec. 10 at 4:30 pm)

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-
Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel |This work is licensed to the public under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Newport City Council will meet at 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 10 to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

