Watch | Newport City Council Covid-19 Status Update (Dec. 17 at 4:30 pm)

Newport City Council Covid-19 Status Update (Dec. 17 at 4:30 pm)

Members of Newport City Council will convene for a virtual remote workshop on Thursday, December 17 at 4:30 pm.

During the workshop, City Manager Joe Nicholson will provide an update on COVID-19 in Newport.

To participate in the official meeting call 1-877-853-5247 or join via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/95878452956. The webinar ID is 958 7845 2956.

