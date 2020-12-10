Watch | Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing (Dec. 10 at 1 pm)

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-

Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly press briefing today at 1 pm to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

Watch the press briefing live below or on our Facebook Page.

