City & GovernmentNews Watch | Governor Raimondo's weekly COVID-19 press briefing (Dec. 10 at 1 pm) By Ryan M. Belmore - December 10, 2020

Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly press briefing today at 1 pm to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Watch the press briefing live below or on our Facebook Page.