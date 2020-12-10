Watch | Dozens of local musicians are Singing For Shelter Dec. 5 – 22

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

Singing For Shelter, the annual Christmas concert featuring Newport-area musicians raising money for local homeless shelters, has gone virtual this year.

“Because COVID is preventing us from all gathering in one place on one night, we decided to offer a series of home concerts, featuring our local musicians going live from their living rooms on Facebook,” Singing For Shelter co-founder Mark Gorman said.

“Beginning on December 5 and continuing almost until Christmas, there will be 20 ‘living room concerts’ involving a total of 50 local musicians, all raising money for Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter. Viewers will be urged to visit the shelters’ websites and donate directly to them.”

To donate to, visit www.lucyshearth.org or www.mckinneyshelter.org.

“Can you imagine being homeless at Christmastime in the middle of a national pandemic?” Gorman asked. “ We’re very grateful to all these musicians for once again stepping up to help their homeless neighbors during this unprecedented emergency. Singing For Shelter has raised over $85,000 for these shelters, due to the generosity of our musicians and the unwavering support of our wonderful island community.”

The thirty-minute online shows will feature many of Singing For Shelter’s perennial performers as well as some exciting newcomers. Gorman says that there will be a mix of traditional holiday music, some heartwarming tunes, and even some originals.

2020 Singing For Shelter Videos & Schedule

Saturday, December 5 at 7 pm – Carrigan Nelson & Friends

Sunday, December 6 at 7 pm – Leslie Grimes & Matt Bruneau

Monday, December 7 at 7 pm – Jimmy Winters



Tuesday, December 8 at 7 pm – Ed Ledwith

Wednesday, December 9 at 7 pm – Island Rockers

Upcoming shows





Thursday, December 10 at 7 pm – Michelle Siegal

Friday, December 11 at 7 pm – John Monllos & Joanne Rodino

Saturday December 12 at 7 pm – Slackwater String Band

Sunday, December 13 at 4 pm – Christopher Carbone (Children’s Show)

Sunday, December 13 at 7 pm – Steve Rodrigues, Joe Potenza, & friends

Monday, December 14 at 7 pm – Chelley Knight & Chris Vaillancourt

Tuesday, December 15 at 7 pm – Chris & Diane Myers

Wednesday, December 16 at 7 pm – Julio Amaro

Thursday, December 17 at 7 pm – Jonathan Perry

Friday, December 18 at 7 pm – Tim Cunningham & Don Farias

Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm – The 40

Sunday, December 20 at 4 pm – Valerie Larkin & Beth Barron

Sunday, December 20 at 7 pm – Timmy May

Monday, December 21 at 7 pm – In Tandem

Tuesday, December 22 at 7 pm – YNOT3