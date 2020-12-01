VIDEO | Official Opening of Christmas In Newport

Instead of having their annual tree lighting, bonfire, cannon salute, and more, Christmas In Newport was forced due to COVID-19 to officially open the 50th Annual Christmas in Newport virtually on Tuesday night.

For those who want to see the tree lit live, Christmas In Newport has some advice; “If you really really really need to see the tree being lit live you can enjoy that event any day in December at around dusk on Washington Sq. Bring some friends and cheer. It will help raise the spirits of everyone. We want you around next year when we’ll do it up big”.

Founded in 1971, Christmas in Newport began as a two-week festival that celebrated the noncommercial traditions of the holiday season. Now in its 50th year, the annual program boasts multiple activities for nearly each day of the December calendar.

To see Christmas In Newport’s full schedule of events, visit www.christmasinnewport.org.