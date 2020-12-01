VIDEO | LIVE ON WUN: Newport Canvassing Authority Meeting

Newport Canvassing Authority will host at 11:30 am on December 1st.

Among the items of business is the “Certification of the results of the Newport City Council-At-Large, Newport City Council Wards, Newport School Committee, and Newport Local Question #2 from the November 3, 2020 General Election, as certified by the Rhode Island Board of Elections; and authorization for the Canvassing Clerk to sign on behalf of the Newport Canvassing Authority.”

We couldn’t do what we do without READER Support.

If you’re thankful for What’s Up Newp, please consider supporting us through our supporter program.

Every dollar supports our articles, newsletters, interviews, videos, livestreams, and efforts to keep you informed about all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County.