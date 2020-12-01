VIDEO | Inauguration Ceremony for elected members of Newport City Council, School Committee

The City of Newport is hosting a special virtual joint inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, December 1st at 5 pm as the newly-elected members of the City Council and School Committee take their oaths of office.

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Jamie Bova, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, and Elizabeth Fuerte will be sworn in as At-Large council members. While Angela McCalla will be sworn in as First Ward council member, Charlie Holder as Second Ward council member, and Kathryn Leonard as Third Ward Councilor.

Rebecca Bolan, Stephanie Winslow, Raymond Gomes, Sandra Flowers, Louisa Boatwright, James Dring, and Robert Leary will be sworn in as Newport School Committee Members.

This COVID-safe ceremony will include a presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance by the Rogers High School JROTC; national anthem by Thompson Middle School Eight Grader Eleanor Joffre; and an invocation by the Rev. Nathan Humphrey of The Zabriskie Memorial Church of St. John the Evangelist.

State Rep. Marvin Abney (D. District 73, Newport and Middletown) will perform the Oath of Office and members of both the Council and School Committee will deliver prepared remarks via Zoom.

Immediately after being sworn in, the City Council will meet for their first meeting for the purpose of formally electing a Chair and Vice-Chair and making appointments to serve as City Solicitor, Assistant Solicitor, Probate Court Judge, and Municipal Court Judge.