Town of Middletown announces storm-related closures, delays

Thursday’s projected winter weather is causing a number of delays and shutdowns across the state and in Middletown. 

According to Middletown officials, the following actions are the result of the forecasted storm: 

• All public school classes will be on a distance learning schedule Thursday and there will be no in person classes. 

• Probate Court is postponed until Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. All matters originally  scheduled for Thursday will be taken up then. 

• A parking ban goes into effect tonight at 7 through Friday at 7 a.m. There will be no  parking on any road in town during this time to allow plows space to pass.  • Town trash and recycling collection will not take place Thursday. There will be a  one-day delay in all collections for the rest of the week. 

Residents and business people are also reminded to clear their sidewalks of snow, ice and other storm-related materials Friday by 9 a.m. Property owners are also reminded not to plow snow into the roadway to avoid safety hazards. 

