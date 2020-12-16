Town of Middletown announces storm-related closures, delays

Thursday’s projected winter weather is causing a number of delays and shutdowns across the state and in Middletown.

According to Middletown officials, the following actions are the result of the forecasted storm:

• All public school classes will be on a distance learning schedule Thursday and there will be no in person classes.

• Probate Court is postponed until Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. All matters originally scheduled for Thursday will be taken up then.

• A parking ban goes into effect tonight at 7 through Friday at 7 a.m. There will be no parking on any road in town during this time to allow plows space to pass. • Town trash and recycling collection will not take place Thursday. There will be a one-day delay in all collections for the rest of the week.

Residents and business people are also reminded to clear their sidewalks of snow, ice and other storm-related materials Friday by 9 a.m. Property owners are also reminded not to plow snow into the roadway to avoid safety hazards.