Temporary memorial set up in Perrotti Park to honor Tim Mills

A temporary memorial has been set up in Perrotti Park to honor long-time Harbor Master Tim Mills.

Tim Mills of Newport, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was 58.

This effort was spearheaded by Newport Police FOP #8 with Newport Harbor Master Staff, according to Newport Police Sergeant Jonathan Cortes.











Tim Mills Memorial | Photos provided by Newport Police Department

“All our encouraged to stop by and lay a flower in honor of Tim paying tribute to his service to the city. All are reminded to practice COVID guidelines and wear a mask and keep six feet apart please,” Cortes wrote in an email to press.

